Video shows 1 of 2 Evanston robberies involving USPS mail carriers

Incident followed similar robbery that took place on Monroe Street day before

Evanston police said two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were victims of armed robberies this week.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Video shows one of two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers being robbed at gunpoint in Evanston this week.

In Ring doorbell video, a man appears to be on his phone, casually walking along, but he is later seen going after a U.S. postal worker who had pulled up in a mail truck in the 2400-block of Nathaniel Place Tuesday afternoon.

The assailant confronts the mail carrier at gunpoint to rob him, but ABC7 Chicago stopped the video just before the robber punches the victim in the face.

The suspect then fled east on foot.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"It is sad, and to think, this neighborhood because I've lived here over 30-some years and have never experienced anything like that," Florence Sales said.

The incident followed a similar robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in the 1600-block of Monroe Street, when another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint. That mail carrier was not injured.

The suspects were only described as two men in their 30s.

In both cases, the robbers stole so-called "arrow keys," which allow mail carriers access to common areas of apartment and condo buildings.

Their theft raises the risk of package thefts, as thieves would be able to get into those secure areas.

"My advice to Evanston residents after this has happened is to be vigilant. We've had two of these robberies in the last two days. One robbery is alarming. Two is extremely concerning. It is a pattern," Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity and keep a protective eye on their mail carriers.

"This neighborhood, I mean, we all pretty much know each other around here, so we're gonna keep an eye out for everyone for sure," Dianne Wilson said.

Police are also advising people to track their packages and use delivery alerts, add delivery instructions for packages to be left in a specific location, request a signature upon delivery and/or arrange for delivery to a secured postal box, UPS or FedEx store.

No one is currently custody. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.