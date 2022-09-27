New security cameras at rail stations as Chicago police seek CTA robbery suspects

New security cameras are at CTA train stations in an effort to combat crime; CPD is also seeking robbery suspects from an incident at Garfield.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are newly installed security cameras at CTA rail stations Tuesday morning in an effort to increase passenger safety after a string of crimes against riders.

The cameras are located at all 146 rail stations.

Officials said each CTA booth is now equipped with a 21-inch display that offers live feeds from that station's security cameras.

CTA employees can monitor the cameras and display while either inside or outside the booths.

This is the latest measure the CTA is taking to increase safety for riders.

Just this weekend, two men attacked another man on the Red Line near the 95th Street station.

Video shows one of the men grabbing the victim's wine bottle, then hitting him in the head, leaving him bleeding.

"When I seen the blood, I instantly felt so bad!" TeShaun Terry said. "So, I instantly ... when the train stopped, I stopped the video and I ran upstairs to look for the operators. There were no operators! There were no security! There were literally no one!"

Police also released an alert: They are looking for three suspects that attacked and robbed a man on the Red Line train at Garfield last week, while that man was on his way home from work.

Police said one of the suspects had a knife. They punched and kicked the victim, stole his bike and then threw the bike on the tracks, where it was hit by an oncoming train.

