Evanston explosion, fire: Explosive device thrown through home's window, leaving 3 hurt, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials were investigating an apparently intentional explosion and fire at a home in north suburban Evanston early Wednesday.Investigators said they found evidence of an explosion inside the house in the 1400-block of Brown Avenue that did not happen naturally.Evanston police and the state Fire Marshal were on the scene."Some type of explosive device was thrown through the window. It exploded presumably inside, causing damage and broken windows, but no injuries," Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.The 911 call came from neighbors around midnight. Witnesses said they heard what sounded like thunder before coming out and realizing what was going on, immediately going to their neighbors' aid."I heard the mother calling for help; the other neighbor's already running out here," one witness said. "Mom was trying to get out the window; she handed us her kid, and then she came out. There was someone else inside."Witnesses said the front doors were stuck."I see the girl from here screaming for help. Two guys, the neighbors helped to take her out and to take out the little kid," neighbor Lupe Calderon said. "They had to jump through the window. I didn't see fire; I just saw the smoke."Another neighbor who did not want to be identified told ABC7 she was parking her vehicle in the alley Tuesday night when she saw a suspicious person breaking one of the home's side windows. A few minutes later, she heard an explosion.The family living downstairs is said to have suffered only minor injuries. Two men living in the upstairs apartment were also able to get out uninjured with help from first responders on the scene.Police are still trying to determine whether this was a targeted act.Boarded-up windows, a burnt sofa and broken glass could be seen near the home later Wednesday morning.