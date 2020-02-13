CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer's widow files lawsuit against Arms List gun website

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police commander Paul Bauer's widow has filed a lawsuit against the gun website that sold the firearm that killed her husband.

Commander Bauer was shot and killed in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center nearly two years ago.

RELATED: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd

His widow Erin Bauer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Arms List, one of the nation's largest online gun marketplaces.

The lawsuit accuses the site of selling guns without background checks.

Arms List has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice officer killedlawsuitchicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday afternoon
4 critically injured after Metra train hits vehicle on SW Side
ICE to release Crystal Lake high school senior held more than 4 months
Man charged in Hammond home invasion, sex assault
Senn HS students stage sit-in over teacher's alleged discriminatory remarks
Show More
Midlothian man who said he lost Chase card turns to I-Team after bank rejects fraud claim
Kim Foxx backs away from political accusations against special prosecutor after Smollett indictment
Medtronic recalls certain MiniMed insulin pumps tied to 1 death
Thousands of fetuses found at doctor's home buried in Indiana
Chicago banker, former Trump adviser loses fight to move trial here
More TOP STORIES News