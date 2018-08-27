Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire

A family is in mourning after eight children died in a fire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

Families are in mourning after eight children died in a fire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

Monday morning, two teenagers remain in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The blaze broke out early Sunday morning in a coach house in the 2200-block of South Sacramento Avenue.

Relatives said the victims are from at least two families and range in age from 16 years old to just three months old.

They include 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 16-year-old Victor Mendoza and 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz.
3-year-old Alanni Ayala, 10-year-old Giovanni Ayala and 5-year-old Gialanni Ayala.

Chicago's Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said it was the city's deadliest fire in a decade.

"We have not had this in many, many years. This amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," said Commissioner Santiago said.

Ceasar Contreras and Adrian Hernández, both 14, are hospitalized in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A neighbor came home around 4 a.m. Sunday, saw the smoke and called 911.

Investigators believe the fire started in an enclosed porch at the back of building. They did not find any work smoke detectors.

Marcos Contreras lost two brothers and two sisters in the fire, along with three cousins.

"I don't even know how I'm going to wake up and continue life, knowing that my brothers and sisters are six feet underground," Contreras said.

According to the Building Department website in Chicago, the building failed its last inspection in June due to electrical issues.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the families with funeral and burial costs.
