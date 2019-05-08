Family believes baby found on trash can in Humboldt Park may belong to missing 19-year-old woman

A newborn baby is in the hospital recovering Wednesday morning alive after being abandoned in an alley on Chicago's Northwest Side and rescued by two good Samaritans.

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a missing 19-year-old Chicago woman believes a newborn baby found on top of a garbage can in Humboldt Park Tuesday could be her baby.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was last seen on April 23 after leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen. She was 9-months pregnant when she went missing and had a May 5 due date.

WATCH: "Come to us."
'I don't know what it's like to have a child, be pregnant and be in some horrible circumstance where you are driven to do something like this that almost sounds diabolical. But come to us.'



The newborn was just hours old when he was found Tuesday with his umbilical cord still attached in the 1700-block of North Keystone Avenue. A mom and daughter were walking by when they heard his screams and found him in a canvas shopping bag, fire officials said. They then rushed the baby to a nearby firehouse on Pulaski Road.

RELATED: Newborn baby abandoned on trash can in Humboldt Park recovering after being rescued by good Samaritans

At the firehouse, paramedics saved the infant's life, performing CPR and reviving the boy.

"The baby was cold as concrete," said CFD Paramedic Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice. "I wasn't too optimistic, but like I said to the lieutenant, I wasn't ready to lose this one today, and neither were they and they worked very hard."

RELATED: Pregnant teen, 19, last seen in Pilsen

They used heating pads and warming blankets immediately, and took him to Norwegian American Hospital in an ambulance with a Chicago police escort, officials said. The newborn's condition was stabilized at Norwegian, and he was crying and kicking. He was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Police have not yet released details on who left the child or why, but want everyone to know there were other options.

Ochoa-Uriostegui's family are calling on for a DNA test to be performed to identify whether or not she is the mother.

She is described as 5'3, with brown hair and brown eyes, and sometimes wears a small nose ring. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, sweatpants and a maroon top with a Latino Youth High School logo on it.

Her husband and father of their three year old son said he believes he was the last one to speak to Uriostegui the day she disappeared, stating he had been texting her throughout the day.

Illinois is a state with a Safe Haven Law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby 30 days old or younger that is unharmed to staff at a hospital, police station, or fire department, with no questions asked.

"But come to us, man. If she had called 911 we could have taken the baby to one hospital and her to another," said Fitzmaurice. "We don't judge. Take him to a firehouse. Leave the baby there. Give the kid a chance."

Chicago Police Area North detectives are investigating.
