Pregnant teen, 19, missing since last week last seen in Pilsen

Police are searching for a 19-year-old pregnant woman who was last seen Tuesday in Pilsen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search is on for a missing pregnant woman.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, was last seen last Tuesday after leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen.

Police say she may have been driving a black Honda Civic with the plate AW27865.

She is described as 5'3, with brown hair and brown eyes, and sometimes wears a small nose ring. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, sweatpants and a maroon top with a Latino Youth High School logo on it.

Her family is holding news conference at Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to seek the public's help to find her.

Uriostegui is 9-months pregnant.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 991 or the Special Victim's Unit at (312) 747-8274.
