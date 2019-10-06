Family, friends says final goodbye to Harvey girl who died on 12th birthday

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday to say their final goodbyes to a south suburban girl who died on her 12th birthday.

The funeral for Kentayvia Blackful was held at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Harvey.

The fifth-grade honor student was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her family's living room in Harvey on September 23rd. She died the following day, on her birthday.

Kentavia's loved ones said her future seemed limitless.

She was president of her school's student council and a member of the math and basketball teams.
