Family holds vigil for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends came together Friday to remember a nurse who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side earlier this week.Frank Aguilar was fatally shot Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood near the 3700 block of W 32nd St.His family said the 32-year-old, who grew up in Little Village, would return to the neighborhood once a week to visit his family and do his laundry.Aguilar was a registered nurse and worked at Misericordia Home.The shooting occurred in the same neighborhood where a 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating.The girl has since been released from the hospital.Chicago police held an outdoor roll call in Little Village Friday night as they work to curb violence in the neighborhood.