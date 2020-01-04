Family identifies body found in northwest Indiana as missing Englewood man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5795194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family, friends and volunteers were out searching Saturday for 47-year-old Joseph Clopton in Englewood, where he was last seen on December 16.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body found in northwest Indiana has been identified as a Chicago man who's been missing for weeks, according to his family.Joseph Clopton, 47, was last seen in Englewood on December 16, 2019.A body was found in La Porte County on Friday, and his family identified the deceased man retrieved from a pond as Clopton.Clopton's family, friends and volunteers have been searching for the 47-year-old who went missing by his Englewood home near 66th and Justine Avenue. They had offered a $5,000 reward for his safe return.Nicknamed "Slow" or "Motion" because he did everything in his own time, Clopton was described as a black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said the body found in the water was a deceased black male.An autopsy will be conducted Monday.