Family of slain Indiana attorney attempts to hold convicted killer's children accountable

The family of a slain Northwest Indiana attorney is suing the convicted killer's children in an attempt to hold them accountable for what happened.On Wednesday, William Landske, 84, was convicted of murder in the 2018 death of Hobart attorney and former judge T. Edward Page.Page's relatives filed a lawsuit Thursday against Landske's three adult children, under what's known as Indiana's red flag law.The law allows police officers to temporarily take guns away from someone deemed dangerous to themselves or others."While they didn't pull the trigger, if they knew the person that did was dangerous and had the ability to pull the trigger, they should have done something," said Kenneth Allen, the Page family's attorney.According to prosecutors, Landske was upset about his taxes when he visited Page's home last summer. Landske was accompanied by his two adult daughters at the time. He fired multiple shots at Page, his friend of 30 years."They knew because Mr. Landske said, 'Today, August 15th, 2018, I am going to end it all.' That's when they went with him to Mr. Page's house," Allen said.Some in the legal community believe that the Page family's lawsuit could set a dangerous precedent."It would be a very slippery slope. Basically just about anyone getting held liable for any offhand comment that they hear," said attorney David Sigale.Paul Page believes his brother would still be alive if Landkse's family had spoken up."On the global scale, we talk about terrorism. 'If you see something, say something.' This is exactly the same thing," Page said.ABC7 was unable to reach Landske's family for comment on the lawsuit Thursday.Indiana is one of 17 states with red flag laws.The Page family's suit may be the first lawsuit in Indiana and the country seeking to hold family members accountable in such a way.