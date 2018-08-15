Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A prominent attorney in Hobart, Indiana, was shot and killed at his home in Hobart on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A prominent attorney in Northwest Indiana, was shot and killed at his home in Hobart on Wednesday.

T. Edward "Tracy" Page, 64, died of gunshot wounds at about 11:45 a.m. at his home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street, according to the Lake County Coroner.

Lieutenant James Gonzalez of the Hobart Police Department said Page was outside of his home, which is set far back from the street, but on his property at the time of his shooting.

Police said an off-duty officer in the area heard multiple shots and people screaming, as well as a person yelling for help. Shortly after that authorities received a 911 call for one person shot.

Police said the suspect was tackled by Page's husband, who witnessed the shooting, and disarmed. He was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.

Police described the suspect as an 83-year-old man from Cedar Lake, Indiana, who was a long-time friend and client of Page's. Police said he had been involved in a civil case.

Police said the suspect, who has not yet been named, was at the home to collect documents that belonged to his family.

The suspect is currently in custody at Hobart City Jail and police said charges are pending. Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Page was a prominent attorney in Lake County, Indiana and a former magistrate judge, who currently worked in private practice and as a public defender. He was planning his retirement starting at the end of August, and had notified his office of it Tuesday.

Gonzalez said he was an admired and respected member of the community and offered his condolences on behalf of the Hobart Police Department. Neighbors described him as "a true gentleman's gentleman."

Gonzalez said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. No additional suspects are being sought, he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderfatal shootinggun violenceman killedman shotHobart
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
Thyroid medications recalled due to risk of impurities
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
City historian looks back at the beginnings of Chicago's annual air show
Republicans tout unified front at Governor's Day at Illinois State Fair
Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Show More
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Doctors find contact lens lodged in woman's eyelid for 28 years
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
New joint U.S.-Mexican law enforcement effort targets top drug cartel criminals
More News