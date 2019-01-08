Family of man wrongfully accused by activist Shaun King in Jazmine Barnes' shooting speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of man wrongfully accused by activist Shaun King in Jazmine Barnes' shooting speaks out

By
HOUSTON --
The family of a man whose photo went viral on social media as a possible suspect in the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is telling everyone to "back off."

RELATED: 7-year-old girl killed as she left Texas Walmart with her mother
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old who was killed by a man during a shooting in northeast Harris County.



Hailey Cantrell says despite the arrests of two suspects in the murder case, as recent as Monday, there have been threatening comments on her Facebook page regarding her uncle, Robert Cantrell.
"I hear, 'Someone is going to rape, torture and murder the women and children in your family," Hailey read from one comment.

RELATED: Houston mom says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart
EMBED More News Videos

"HE INTENTIONALLY KILLED MY CHILD": A Houston mother is in agony after she says a man gunned down her 7-year-old daughter while leaving a Walmart store.



Photos of her uncle were widely circulated starting last Friday. In a now-deleted Twitter post, activist Shaun King, who has one million followers, posted Cantrell's mugshot and wrote, "We've had 20 people call or email us and say he is a racist, violent (expletive) and always has been. Just tell me everything you know."

As a white man with blue eyes, he resembles the sketch the Harris County Sheriff's Office released last week. Even his niece was afraid it was him.
"I'm not going to lie, I teared up," said Cantrell.

RELATED: Fight led to suspects mistakenly shooting at vehicle of Jazmine Barnes' family, prosecutors say
EMBED More News Videos

Eric Black, Jr. appears in court in connection with killing of Jazmine Barnes



The sheriff's office now believes the sketch is of a witness that Jazmine's sisters remembered and has said all evidence shows the little girl and her family were innocent victims.

Eric Black, 20, is charged with capital murder. Larry Woodruffe, 24, is in jail on an unrelated charge, but believed to be the shooter, according to ABC13 sources. Both are African American.

RELATED: New details reveal suspects fired at Jazmine Barnes' vehicle by mistak
EMBED More News Videos

New details in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes revealed the suspects fired at the car she was in by mistake.



"I just want everyone to back off. The truth is out. It had nothing to do with us, nothing to do with my uncle at all," said Hailey.

King did not respond Monday to repeated requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild killedwrongfully accusedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fight led to suspects mistakenly shooting at girl's family: ADA
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Sources say a suspect in custody for Jazmine Barnes' shooting
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Mom: Man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old while leaving Walmart
Girl, 7, fatally shot in car as her mother left Texas Walmart
Top Stories
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Sen. Durbin to address government shutdown's impact on TSA
Man shot to death in Dolton
Woman, 84, knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say
Man charged in killing of dad camping with young daughters
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Man arrested in deadly CA bowling alley shooting
Show More
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview
Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham
Chicago AccuWeather: Much colder and windy Tuesday
More News