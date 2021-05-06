ABC7's Alan Krashesky is a grandpa again!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Krashesky clan has a new member!Meet Theodore Alan. He was born May 4, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.Baby Theodore joins big sister Caroline and big brother Harrison.Mom Kaylin, dad John and baby Theodore are all doing well - and so is Grandpa Alan!"Poppy's doing alright now, but let me tell ya, some tense moments along the way!" Krashesky said. "But you know, every grandparent knows there is indeed love at first sight, and that's the case here as well."