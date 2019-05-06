Meghan Markle and other celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year

LOS ANGELES -- The royal baby has arrived, and Mother's Day is just around the corner! Take a look back at some famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year:Singer-songwriter LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker welcomed their first child, Gianna Iman Walker, into the world January 4. "Our lives are forever changed," she beamed in an Instagram post.Recording artist Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, on January 21. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," she wrote. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good...""Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten and husband Kevin Lazan welcomed their first child, Violet Skye Lazan, on January 26. "There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)," she wrote on Instagram.Model April Love Geary and partner Robin Thicke welcomed their second daughter, Lola Alain Thicke, in late February. "My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you," Love Geary wrote on Instagram.Singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, Birdie Mae Johnson, on March 19.Musician Kehlani and guitarist Javaughn Young-White welcomed their first child, Adeya, in late March. "Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. " she wrote on Instagram.Journalist Hoda Kotb adopted a second child, Hope Catherine, this spring. Announcing the adoption on April 16, Kotb said, "I'm feeding her, and I can't believe it. I'm so happy she's here!"Kotb adopted her first child, Haley Joy, in 2017.Journalist Tamron Hall took to Instagram April 25 to introduce her new son, Moses. "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine," she wrote. "Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."Hall is set to launch a new syndicated daytime talk show on this station later this year.With the world watching, the royal family announced Monday, May 6, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the palace said in a statement.The baby boy is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the throne.