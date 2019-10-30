Family & Parenting

Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in Vernon Hills, Rock Falls, Sterling

CHICAGO -- The threat of snow has already forced some communities to reschedule their Halloween trick-or-treating.

In north suburban Vernon Hills, officials said forecasters predict up to 3 inches of snow. Village officials are concerned about children's safety, especially when crossing the street in potentially hazardous traffic conditions. As a result, they have rescheduled their authorized trick-or-treating hours to Saturday, November 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"While the Village of Vernon Hills does not regulate Halloween hours by ordinance, we wanted to provide a safe alternative for residents and members of the public," village officials said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate your patience and understanding with this change."

Officials in far west Sterling and Rock Falls did the same. With snow and very cold temperatures in the forecast, the cities of Rock Falls and Sterling also postponed their trick-or-treating to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
