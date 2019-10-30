Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5659081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parts of the South and Western suburbs were surprised by wet, heavy snowfall Wednesday morning, right before Halloween.

We've gone from really large flakes to now a moderate to heavy mix of sleet and snow. This variability may continue along the I-55 corridor, varying between big flakes and a wintry mix, and will actually make for worsening travel conditions this morning. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2019

Moderate to heavy mix of snow & sleet is quickly accumulating on area roadways w/ deteriorating travel conditions this AM. Those traveling this morning, especially in/around La Salle to Naperville to Chicago, should expect slippery roads & use caution. https://t.co/365NyfYi6h pic.twitter.com/NfHTzCVMu9 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2019

After a brief respite from the snow this PM, additional snow is expected to move into the region this evening and through the day on Thursday. Accumulating snow is possible with this next system, and travel impacts are looking more likely across parts of the area. pic.twitter.com/uHWi2EPtLS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2019

SNOW! And it’s sticking to the roads - #StormTrackerLive on I-55 at Rt 126 - @IDOT_Illinois sending out a quarter group of salt trucks system-wide. Multiples crashes and spin-outs tollways abd expressways. @TracyButlerABC7 and have it covered on @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/nJYOFYEPIe — Roz Varon (@rozvaronABC7) October 30, 2019

Who else snapped snow pics this morning! Share with us! Thanks :-) @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/bdLlDKqjfm — Cheryl Scott (@CherylScottWX) October 30, 2019

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- You might be saying "Trick or Treat and maybe warm my feet?!" on Halloween this year.A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties.An advisory has been issued in Cook and DuPage County, starting Thursday at 3 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. Between 2-4 inches of snow is possible for much of DuPage County and western Cook County.A winter weather advisory has been issued in Lake, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties starting at midnight and continuing until 6 p.m., with between 2-4 inches of snow likely.The advisory will begin in McHenry and DeKalb counties beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. and lasting until Thursday at 4 p.m.Parts of the south and western suburbs were surprised by wet, heavy snowfall Wednesday morning."I can't believe it this early. I started thinking. I don't even have the snowblower set up yet. No shovels are out," said Glen Ellyn resident Bob Anderson.Resident John Cather said, "I knew there was gonna be snow but I had no idea there would be this much or this heavy and the branches the trees falling, I wasn't expecting that at all."Some people were taken by complete surprise when they walked outside to their own winter wonderland."I thought it was fall. Now it's winter I guess," said Bob's son, Chris Anderson.The National Weather Service warned drivers of slick roads and reduced visibility Wednesday morning but said the metro area should expect mostly rain for the rest of the day. Reports of snow from Sugar Grove to Waukegan were also confirmed early Tuesday morning.Several crashes were reported along the highways Wednesday morning as IDOT warned commuters to allow extra time for their morning commute.There were also several reports of fallen tree branches in west suburban River Forest, Clarendon Hills, Hinsdale and Western Springs."I was just parked over here and a branch came down and crashed behind me and I saw a lot of branches crashing down," said resident Jeff Capital.Delays at O'Hare and Midway airports were less than 15 minutes on average, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. There were seven cancellations at O'Hare and 44 at Midway.ComEd reported that more than 16,000 customers are without power across Northern Illinois with more than 6,800 customers in Cook County reportedly without power.The number of outages was higher in DuPage County, where 7,300 customers were without power. Will County had only 129 reported outages.ComEd officials warn people to watch for downed power lines while driving and to reach out to them at 1-800-334-7661 if you come across a power line.