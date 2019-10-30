Indoor Halloween activities, trick-or-treating in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families may have to come up with indoor contingency plans for Halloween in Chicago if snow and cold prevent kids from outdoor trick-or-treating.
Luckily, park districts and organizations in the city and suburbs are offering the free indoor events for families-friendly Halloween options.
Chicago:
The Chicago Park District sets up annual events throughout the city for kids of all ages. Whatever neighborhood you live in, the park district's indoor events should have you covered. Here are some of this year's options:
- Harvest Party at Galewood from 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 5729 W. Bloomingdale Ave. (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for toddlers to 6-year-olds; 2 - 7:30 p.m. for 7-year-olds and older)
- Halloweenie Roast at Lincoln from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at 2045 N. Lincoln Ave.
- We Bring You Bronzeville Halloween at Ellis from 3 - 8 p.m. at 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- Trunk or Treat at White (Willye B.) from 3 - 5 p.m. at 1610 Howard St.
- Halloween Party at Loyola from 4 - 6 p.m. at 1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.
- Halloween Party at Green Briar from 4 - 6 p.m. at 2650 W. Peterson Ave.
- Halloween Party at Sauganash from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at 5861 N. Kostner Ave.
- Halloween Nightmare at Columbus from 4 - 8 p.m. at 500 S. Central Ave.
- Halloween Party at Welles from 4:15 - 5:15 p.m. at 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave.
- Community Halloween Party at West Lawn from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at 4233 W. 65th St.
- Halloween Party at Dvorak from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at 1119 W. Cullerton St.
- Haunted House at Foster from 6 - 8 p.m. at 1440 W. 84th St.
- Bootiful Party at Lindblom from 7 - 8 p.m. at 6054 S. Damen Ave.
North Suburbs:
Little Lake County put together a list of free events, most of which require registration ahead of time.
For indoor trick-or-treating in Lake County, you'll find events all day at the Deerfield and Lake Forest public libraries, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills.
Other Lake County events will be held in Fox Lake, Mundelein, Round Lake, Wauconda, Wheeling, and Zion.
In Des Plaines, the Fox Lake District Library will host a Halloween dress-up party for children at 10 a.m. Register at their event page.
In McHenry County, the Ice House Mall & Village Shops will host indoor Trick-or-treating from 12 to 5 p.m.
West Suburbs:
Indoor trick-or-treating will happen in Oak Park from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Oak Park Mall, and in North Riverside from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North Riverside Park Mall.
The Wheaton Public Library will host a costume parade at 11:30 a.m.
Gemini Gymnastics Academy in La Grange is hosting a party for babies and toddlers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If weather does cooperate, several western suburbs will host 'Trunk or Treat' events: Warrenville from 4 to 6 p.m. at 28248 Diehl Rd., Northlake from 5:30 to 7:30 at U-Turn Covenant Church, and Downers Grove from 6 to 8 p.m. at Belmont Bible Church.
South Suburbs:
The Darien Lions Club will host its free annual Halloween party with ice cream, ice skating and other games from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at the Darien Sportsplex.
Hinsdale Library is hosting a Halloween party from 10 - 11 a.m.
Lemont Public Library will host indoor trick-or-treating from 4 - 6 p.m.
