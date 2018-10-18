WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago beauty expert Jenny Patinkin shares spill-proof makeup tips

Chicago makeup artist and beauty expert, Jenny Patinkin, stopped by Windy City Live to teach Val spill-proof makeup tips for when you're on the go. It's so easy, you can do it in a taxi.

For information about the products used by Jenny Patinkin, please visit:

Foundation - Flesh Beauty Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation
https://www.fleshbeauty.com/products/firm-flesh-foundation-thickstick

Sponge - Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Face Sponge
https://realtechniques.com/miracle-face-body-sponge/p/1489

Eyeliner - Mineral Fusion Eye Pencil
https://www.mineralfusion.com/products/mineral-eye-pencil?variant=1224243559

Cream Blush - Han Skincare Natural Cheek and Lip Tint
https://hanscc.com/product/cheek-lip-tint/

Setting Spray - NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray, Matte or Dewy
https://www.nyxcosmetics.com/setting-spray

For more information about Jenny Patinkin, please visit: www.jennypatinkin.com/
