14,800 pairs of fake Nikes worth more $2.2 million seized by customs agents at LA/Long Beach Seaport

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- More than $2.2 million worth of fake Nike shoes have been seized at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, authorities announced Wednesday.U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, and trade investigators discovered the more than 14,000 pairs of shoes while searching a shipment arriving from China.The shoes were found inside two containers that investigators said had been misdeclared as "napkins.""Intellectual property theft is a crime that leads to lost revenue for American industry, a loss of American jobs, and often poses a threat to public health and safety,'' said Carlos C. Martel, Customs and Border Protection's director of field operations in Los Angeles.There were 14,806 pairs of counterfeit special-edition Nike Air Jordans and Air Max 97s -- designs that are highly coveted by collectors.If genuine, the confiscated shoes would have an estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price of $2,247,680, officials said.A legitimate pair can potentially sell for $1,500-$2,000 online, officials said.