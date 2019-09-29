Hispanic Heritage Month: RUNWAY LATINx highlights Latinos in Fashion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- RUNWAY LATINx highlights local and international businesses in the fashion industry.
The event features everything from fashion, music and food. Watch the video above to see a preview of some designs.
This year's theme is "The Phoenix," which represents the elevation and transformation in fashion.
The founder of RUNWAY LATINx, Arabel Alva Rosales, joined ABC7 with a preview of the show.
Event Information
Name of event: RUNWAY LATINx
Date: Thursday, October 3rd through Saturday October 5th
Where: Various locations
For more information, visit www.runwaylatinx.com.
