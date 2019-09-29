fashion show

Hispanic Heritage Month: RUNWAY LATINx highlights Latinos in Fashion

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- RUNWAY LATINx highlights local and international businesses in the fashion industry.

The event features everything from fashion, music and food. Watch the video above to see a preview of some designs.

This year's theme is "The Phoenix," which represents the elevation and transformation in fashion.

The founder of RUNWAY LATINx, Arabel Alva Rosales, joined ABC7 with a preview of the show.

Event Information

Name of event: RUNWAY LATINx

Date: Thursday, October 3rd through Saturday October 5th

Where: Various locations

For more information, visit www.runwaylatinx.com.
