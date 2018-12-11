MEGHAN MARKLE

Meghan Duchess of Sussex cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards 2018

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Meghan, Duchess of Sussex onstage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London. (Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)</span></div>
America's favorite pregnant royal made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night. Cradling her baby bump onstage, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a black one-shoulder Givenchy velvet gown and a huge smile.

The duchess showed up so she could honor Clare Waight Keller, the designer of her custom Givenchy wedding dress. Meghan presented her with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award.

"I've gotten to know Meghan on such a personal level, and you know, to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life, is something that is just the most unbelievable honor," Waight Keller said while accepting the award.

Meghan, who was known as an actress for her style well before she was a royal trendsetter, commented on the importance of fashion.

"As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it's very personal and sometimes it's emotional," she said. "But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women."

The duchess also donned gold bangles and black nail polish.
ABC News contributed to this report.
