Monica + Andy releases new summer collection for kids

Keep kids fashionable and comfortable with Monica & Andy's summer collection. (WLS)

Summer officially starts in just one week, and Monica Royer of Monica + Andy is here with the company's new summer collection to keep kids looking and feeling cool.

For More on Monica + Andy, vist: https://monicaandandy.com/.

And a special offer for WCL viewers: use code 'WindyCityLive' at checkout to receive FREE embroidery on any order purchased within the next 24 HOURS!

To find the looks featured on the show, check out the links below:

Let's Dance Dress in "Aloha Sunshine"

Always Blanket in "Aloha Sunshine"

Bicycle Shorts in "Aloha Sunshine"
Old Sport Suit in "Under the Palms"

Classic V-Neck Tee in White

Jungle Gym Playset in "Le Macaron"

Short Sleeve Ruffle All-in-One in "Le Macaron"

Spinning Skirt in Mint
Cotton Party Dress

Seersucker Garden Party Dress

Oxford Shirt in "Chicago Style"

Old Sports in Chambray
