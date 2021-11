Father Michael Pfleger reinstated as St. Sabina pastor, cleared of abuse allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated as pastor of Saint Sabina Catholic Church on Chicago's South Side.Pfleger had been under investigation by the Chicago Archdiocese after two men came forward claiming they there were sexually assaulted by Pfleger.An Archdiocese Review Board has found that there is "insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of allegations of sexual abuse" after a months-long investigation.An emotional Pfleger spoke through tears Monday in front of dozens of supporters who gathered in front of the church where he has worked for decades."I have been frustrated, I've been angry. I've been depressed. And I've been discouraged. I've always been transparent with my members, with my family, with my friends," Pfleger said. "I'm a man of faith, but I'm also a human being who bleeds."Back in January, two adult brothers from Texas filed complaints against the iconic South Side pastor. Both men said they were molested by Pfleger in the 1970s.Pfleger has maintained his innocence."My clients provided details not only of the sexual abuse, the alleged sexual abuse, but they could tell you what Father Pfleger's bedroom looked like in the rectory 40 years ago," said Gene Hollander, attorney for the accusers. "They could describe the artwork that was hanging on the walls. They could tell you what was in his record collection. So that information is very, very telling."Hollander said his clients are both very disappointed, but the brothers are still happy they came forward to speak their truth."They put themselves out there, and most people wouldn't do that," he said."I think we had to trust the Archdiocese's process," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "That process is now concluded. And I'm grateful that Father Mike will be back at Saint Sabina's. And I'm sure they're rejoicing all over that community as a consequence."Cardinal Blase Cupich said he asked Pfleger to take the next two weeks to prepare himself spiritually and emotionally to return, realizing that these months have taken a great toll on him.Pfleger will celebrate his first service back at St. Sabina on Sunday, June 6. He said he is anxious to get back on the streets of Chicago to address the growing problem of gun violence."Let's get back to work, and let's kick the devil's butt! We're ready," Pfleger said.The Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests is calling on the Chicago Archdiocese to be more transparent about their investigation process in all cases of sex abuse that come to the review board.