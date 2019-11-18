I-Team

FBI: Hate crime incidents in Illinois are increasing, despite national drop

By Jonathan Fagg and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois saw a 32 percent increase in hate crimes last year despite a very slight national drop in incidents, according to 2018 FBI Hate Crime Statistics.

In Illinois, the FBI data tracked 108 incidents in 2018, up from 82 the previous year. A statewide increase in racist and anti-LGBTQ incidents contributed to the rise. However, the state did see a slight drop in religious hate crimes, according to the FBI.

The FBI data shows that nationally hate crimes were down slightly in 2018. A total of 7,120 incidents were reported in 2018 compared to 7,171 in 2017. Despite the overall drop, nationally there were increases of incidents discriminating by disability, sexual orientation, gender and gender identity.
