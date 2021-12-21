WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Local News
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Weather
Health and COVID
ABC7 Sports
Equity Report
Localish
Race and Culture
Chicago Proud
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Community Journalism
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Weekend
Our Chicago
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
App users:
Click here to view the page in a new window