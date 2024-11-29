Chicago weather: City to open warming centers as temperatures drop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bitterly cold temperatures are moving into the Chicago area. The temperatures are going to feel like they are in the single digits Friday, and that weather is sticking around through the weekend.

People could be seen bundled up Thursday night in downtown Chicago, and it's only going to start to feel colder.

We will soon see some of the coldest air we've seen in months, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Partly sunny, cold for Thanksgiving

The City of Chicago is opening more than 150 warming centers Friday morning in anticipation of the frigid cold.

Community service centers, Chicago public libraries and Chicago Park District locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Several of the same locations will also be open on Saturday and Monday, but hey will not be open Sunday.

A full list of warming centers and winter resources across Chicago can be found here.

Chicago's Christkindlmarket was open Thursday for those looking for something to do besides eating and watching football.

Visitors seemed to enjoy the holiday tradition, despite the cold.

As for Shaun Lysen's dog Teddy, the turkey costume he was wearing probably made the cold temperatures more doable.