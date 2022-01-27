Personal Finance

4 steps to take before Fed raises interest rates

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Interest rates affect your finances in several ways.

Craig Bolanos is a financial expert with Wealth Management Group. He joined ABC7 Thursday morning with four things you need to do before the Fed raises interest rates.

Step 1: First, you say refinance your home.

Step 2. Refinance your private student loans.

Step 3: Pay down your credit card

Step 4: Improve your credit score

Bolanos also explained how raising the interest rates can help reduce inflation.
