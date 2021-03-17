I-Team

Feds preparing charges against more people in January Capitol attack

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people in the extremist takeover of the Capitol, but not all of the cases have been unsealed and made public. What we do know is 259 men and 41 women have been named in criminal cases, including five from Illinois facing federal charges.

A couple from Quincy, Illinois, has a court date Wednesday morning with a judge in Washington, D.C. where they are charged with crashing the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jason and Christina Gerding were identified through pictures and posts he made on Twitter according to the FBI. His account heading featuring then President Trump and a large QAnon logo-the unfounded and discredited far right conspiracy theory alleging a secret anti-Trump cabal.

Prosecutors say among Gerding's pictures: a Capitol statute of George Washington with a Trump hat. They return to Washington Wednesday just as 400 National Guard members have returned to Illinois.

The Illinois troopers beckoned by Pentagon officials in January to help secure the U.S. Capitol after it was overrun by violent extremists.

"I never thought in my lifetime that I'd see that, but it is what was needed, and I'm very proud of the soldiers, these airmen that stepped up to the mission and volunteered to go forward and support the nation's capital, and continue the mission," said Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Neely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riotdepartment of justiceus capitoli teamu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
IDES asks for millions more in budget as it plans to reopen offices
Behind on utility bills? Tap into this energy assistance fund
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 pleads guilty in federal case
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
Lyft driver carjacked after telling couple not to vape in his car
CPD releases surveillance video of suspects wanted in 2nd officer shooting in 2 days
IDES asks for millions more in budget as it plans to reopen offices
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors
Show More
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
CPS sets date for high school students to return to classrooms
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Ravinia to reopen for concerts in July
Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
More TOP STORIES News