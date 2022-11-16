2 men in their 70s charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at Chicago VA hospital

Chicago DEA agents seized more than 441,000 fentanyl pills in four months this summer as overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl grow nationwide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office announced two men have been charged with dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at a Chicago Veterans Affairs hospital.

Prosecutors said the 73-year-old Richard A. Husband of Chicago has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, and 71-year-old Wayne Townsend has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Husband and Townsend are accused of possessing and dealing fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago last summer, prosecutors said.

Both were arrested Monday. No information about bail has been released, nor have any further details about the charges.

A federal investigation remains ongoing.