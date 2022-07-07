sexual misconduct

Oak Park teacher at Fenwick High school let go after misconduct allegations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A former suburban high school teacher accused of misconduct in Oak Park is responding to being let go by the school

John Quinn was accused of misconduct by a former student at Fenwick High School/

"Fenwick immediately launched an independent third-party investigation when allegations of misconduct were brought to our attention in December 2021 by a Fenwick alumna," the school said in a letter when an investigation was initially announced.

Former student Helen Quinn-Pasin accused the teacher of wrapping his arms around her, pressing his cheeks and lips against her face and asking about her love life.

In a statement released on Quinn's behalf, he denied wrongdoing and said he is deeply disappointed he won't be able to continue his teaching career at Fenciwck.

Fenwick officials said in a statement they made the decision not to renew Quinn's contract after an independent investigation.
