Oak Park teacher placed on leave after accused of misconduct by student

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Fenwick High School student from Oak Park is accusing a long-time teacher and coach at the school of abuse. Now, the school has placed that teacher on administrative leave pending the results of a third-party investigation."His obsession with stalking me grew. When I was going to my religion class, he'd stop me, wrap his arms around me, put me in almost a headlock, press his cheeks and even his lips against my face and ask me about my love life," said Helen Quinn-Pasin in a YouTube video uploaded this week.Former Fenwick High School student Quinn-Pasin turned to social media to accuse long-time Fenwick teacher John Quinn of sexual abuse.The two are not related.John Quinn is the brother of former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.That YouTube video has been viewed more than 33,000 times.The Village of Oak Park confirms Quinn-Pasin contacted police on September 24 last year about multiple alleged incidents that took place between 2013 and 2014.Oak Park officials said police conducted a thorough investigation, interviewed all parties involved and even consulted with the Cook County State's Attorney sex crime unit. They said the unit did not believe the allegations warranted felony sex crime charges, but may have warranted misdemeanor battery charges.However, the statute of limitations for such charges had expired and Oak Park police closed the investigation with no charges.Now, Fenwick High School is conducting its own third-party investigation and has placed John Quinn on leave pending the results.John Quinn released a statement through his brother Thomas, who said Quinn is cooperating fully with Fenwick's third-party investigation.ABC7 has reached out multiple times to Helen Quinn-Pasin for an interview but has not heard back.You can read the full statements from Fenwick High School and on behalf of John Quinn below.