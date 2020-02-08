29th annual Fight for Air Climb benefits American Lung Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lung Cancer is the number one cancer killer in Illinois and more than 1.4 million residents live with lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. That's why on February 8, hundreds of people from all over Chicagoland will climb 31 floors, 680 steps for the American Lung Association's Fight For Air Climb at Oakbrook Terrace Tower.
The event invites individuals, families, groups of friends, corporate teams and first responders to climb the tallest tower in the Chicago suburbs. Money raised at the event funds life-saving lung cancer research and supports local programs to help people who live with lung disease.
"By joining the Fight For Air Climb, you are helping people in Illinois breathe easier," said Kristen Young. "The funds raised are used locally to increase awareness for lung cancer and lung disease, educate local healthcare professionals about the newest treatments, and fund critical programs to help children manage their asthma and help residents quit smoking."
The Fight For Air Climb at Oakbrook Terrace Tower was the first Lung Association stair climb event in the country. This is the 29th year of the event. Since the first year, the Fight For Air Climb has raised more than $1 million.
Name of event: Fight For Air Climb at Oakbrook Terrace Tower
Date: February 8, 2020
Hours: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Address: Oakbrook Terrace Tower, 1 Tower Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Admission: $55 registration fee, plus $100 minimum fundraising to climb
To learn more information visit FightForAirClimb.org/Chicago
