Man accidentally bought 2 winning lottery tickets worth $33 million

VICTORIA, Australia -- An Australian man won the lottery twice in one drawing!He first thought he won $23.3 million (over $16 million in US dollars,) but then discovered he doubled his winnings because he mistakenly bought a second ticket for the same drawing using the same numbers. He thought he had bought a ticket for a different drawing.Now, the unidentified man will be $46.6 million ($33.15 in US dollars) richer.Unlike the American lottery, the Australian lottery gives the prize in full to each winner.Australia's official lottery says the man wasn't aware he was a multi-millionaire until he got a call from a lottery official. Players can register their entries with the lottery, which is how they knew where to find him.What will he use his new-found riches for?"I might think about retiring. First, maybe a new home or a holiday," said the winner.Another player also picked the winning numbers, so another individual will also take home $23.3 million.