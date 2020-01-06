Uber, Lyft congestion tax in Chicago takes effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new tax went into effect Monday morning that takes aim at congestion in Chicago. It will affect you if you rely on Uber or Lyft to get around town.A $1.25 tax will be added on to single passenger trips into the city from the suburbs and that tax drops to $0.65 for shared-passenger trips.Riders heading into downtown Chicago will be charged an additional $1.75 tax per trip. That tax drops to $0.60 for shared-passenger trips.The time frame for the downtown congestion tax will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it's to address the rampant congestion downtown and encourage shared-rides throughout the city. The city is launching a hashtag "Choose Shared" campaign to inform people.The city says a majority of rideshare passengers on city's South and West side will see their rideshare rates decrease. That's because the city says the majority of users hailing to and from the neighborhoods rely upon shared versus single rider trips.Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft believe the mayor's proposal amounts to by far the highest ridesharing fee in the country and will take money out of rider's the pockets.Citywide singleCurrent: 72 centsNew tax: $1.25Difference: +53 centsCitywide sharedCurrent: 72 centsNew tax: 65 centsDifference: -7 centsDowntown zone singleCurrent: 72 centsNew tax: $1.75Difference: +$1.03Downtown zone sharedCurrent: 72 centsNew tax: $1.25Difference: +53 centsAirports, Navy Pier, McCormick PlaceCurrent: $5Proposed: $5Difference: Same1. Between 2015 and 2018, the annual number of TNP* trips in Chicago has grown 271 percent, and the TNP miles traveled with passengers have increased 344%.*TNP stands for Transportation Network Partners, their term for ridesharing companies.2. Half of all trips citywide begin or end in the downtown area, and nearly a third of those trips both start and end in the downtown area.3. TNP trips in the downtown area on weekdays between 6am and 10pm increased 309% between 2015 and 2018.4. Approximately 26 miles of road space is occupied in the downtown area by TNPs during a typical evening rush period5. TNP trips are a significant contributing factor to CTA ridership loss.6. The influx of TNP trips during rush periods in the downtown area are a substantial factor impacting CTA bus speeds." (p. 2)"The Mayor's proposal shows a total misunderstanding of what causes congestion and how Chicagoans are moving around the city. By adding on to the highest fees in the nation to rideshare, the Mayor is clearly backtracking on her campaign commitments to not increase fees that hurt low-income Chicagoans most. Lyft will strongly oppose fees that reduce affordability and reliability while doing nothing to improve mobility.""The Mayor's proposal amounts to by far the highest ridesharing fee in the country and will take money out of the pockets of riders, who rely on apps to get around, and of drivers -- half of whom live in the south and west sides of the city. As a candidate, the Mayor said she was committed to equity, yet she is proposing to hike taxes by nearly 80% on underserved communities who do not contribute to congestion and lack reliable access to transportation."