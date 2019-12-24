New Chicago taxes, fees in 2020: Congestion tax, parking meters, restaurant tax

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the start of the new year in one week comes a bunch of new fees and taxes in Chicago in 2020.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's congestion tax begins on January 6, and changes the tax on all Uber, Lyft and Via rideshare rides from $0.72 for a single trip to $1.25 for a single trip and $0.65 for a shared trip. Trips from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. downtown will also have an additional surcharge of $1.75 per trip and $0.60 per trip for shared rides.Wheelchair accessible vehicle trips will see a reduction in tax from $0.62 for each trip to $0.55 for each trip.Beginning January 1, parking meters will cost $0.50 more in downtown area. Rates will also increase in the West Loop, from $2 per hour to $4.50 per hour, to bring them into alignment with downtown rates. Dozens of new parking meters will also be installed, and free neighborhood street parking in the West Loop will decrease.The city said parking meter rates were last raised in 2013.Starting in January 2020, there will be a small tax increase on all food and beverages sold at restaurants, the city said. The current .25% tax will increase to .50%. The city said that will place Chicago on par with or below restaurant taxes in neighboring suburbs, and is expected to generate an additional $20 million a year in revenue.The city said this is the first increase since the restaurant tax was implemented in 2004.