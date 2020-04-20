IRS stimulus check issues, persist, Rep. Mike Quigley working to solve problems

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Americans continue to have problems getting and checking on the status of their stimulus payment as the coronavirus pandemic continues."I thought I'd have my stimulus check by now," Cathy Johnson told the I-Team. "I do have my direct deposit on my 2018 return, plus my Social Security direct deposit. And I'm wondering why it's taking so long to receive it."Johnson, a furloughed casino worker who lives in Portage, Ind., said when she goes to the IRS website and signs in, she gets a page that says "Please try again later."She wants, at least, an update."I'm very frustrated," she said. "I was furloughed March 16, and unemployment is like up and down like a yo-yo. You never know if you're going to get a check, you're not going to get a check."The ABC 7 I-Team has received dozens of complaints from frustrated people saying they have problems with their stimulus money.Some deposits bounced back to the IRS after being sent to closed bank accounts. Some said they aren't getting the money they are due. Others reported seeing error messages when they checked their status online.Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL 5) has also heard about delays. He is reminding people that about 80 million people did get their money last week."The website is spotty because of the sheer volume that is taking place, and I talked to the IRS commissioner about that last Friday," he said. "I'm the chairman of the committee that funds the IRS and we are making sure they have all the resources they need."Congressman Quigley said some deposits may just take more time. If your money went into a closed or old account, it will be bounced back to the IRS and you will get it eventually."I think they should check the website to make sure they have the account status," Quigley said, but he had a warning. "Again, you can't do it more than 3 times a day they only update it once a day, to get this information. The act we just passed requires the IRS to send you a letter within 15 days and that letter is supposed to say the amount of the payment, the method they used to determine that payment, where they sent it, which account, and it has instructions on how to do corrections if there is a mistake."The IRS updates its stimulus check website only once per day.The ABC7 I-Team reached out to the U.S. Treasury Department, but they have not yet responded.Here are two links that may help you find the status of your stimulus money.: To check the status of your payment: For non-filers to enter their information to receive their payment.: For questions about stimulus payments, including direct deposit.