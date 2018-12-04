Cook County 2019 property tax bills online now

Cook County property tax bills due March 1, 2019 are online now.
Maria Pappas, the county treasurer, said Tuesday that the first installment property tax bill has been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com.
You can find your tax bill at the website by using your address or 14-digit property index number. First installment taxes for the 2018 tax year are 55 percent of the prior year's total tax.
This is the earliest that first installment payments will be accepted. The decision to post bills early was in response to a high volume of requests by taxpayers, accountants and tax advisors.
