Lake County, Ill. program offers struggling residents financial help, amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake County, Illinois renters and homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a new financial assistance program to help pay for rent, gas and electric bills.

The Lake County COVID Housing Relief Program provides help for up to three months.

Qualifying residents must have recently lost income or a job because of the pandemic, or had a large unexpected medical cost.

The program is funded by the Lake County Board, using federal dollars the county received through the federal CARES Act.

The board allocated $5 million of the $121.5 million received for utility bill and rental assistance.
