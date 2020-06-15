CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you considered a balance transfer credit to consolidate debt during the COVID-19 pandemic? You may have noticed there are fewer options to get those cards.
Finder.com reported that 10 banks have either removed, or changed language, around "balance transfer offers."
But if they are available, it might be worth it so you can save on interest rates.
Some balance transfers can offer as low as 0% interest rate.
Make sure to read the fine print. Lower interest rates from a balance transfer only last so long before a higher rate kicks in.
Options to consolidate credit card debt may be disappearing
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More