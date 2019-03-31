Take control of your finances during Money Smart Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago announced that Money Smart Week, a national campaign that offers thousands of free events to help consumers better manage their personal finances, will be held March 30 through April 6.
Money Smart Week is coordinated by the Chicago Fed with the help of a network of local partners across the country who deliver lessons and coach consumers.
Money Smart Week's event topics include money management, budgeting, taxes, career development, debt relief and retirement planning, among others.
Events for children range from decorating piggy banks to monopoly tournaments.
Visit Money Smart Week's website, to search for free events near you.
