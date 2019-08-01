Thursday final day to pay Cook County property taxes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is an important deadline for homeowners in Cook County as property taxes are due.
Residents can look up their tax bill on the treasurer's website, cookcountytreasurer.com, by using their address or 14-digit property index number.
Property owners can pay in-person at the treasurer's office, on the website or at a Chase or community bank.
"You still can beat the deadline by paying online," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said. "Before you pay, search $79 million in available refunds and verify your property tax exemptions, which lower the tax bill. Senior citizens are missing out on a total of $45 million in exemptions."
To pay online at the treasurer's website, select the blue box labeled "Pay Online For Free," and search by address or Property Index Number. There is no fee for paying from your bank account.
To search for refunds, select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview" and look for results under "Are There Any Overpayments on Your PIN?" or "Have You Received Your Exemptions in These Tax Years?"
Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month.
