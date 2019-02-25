Fire ripped through several buildings on Chicago's South Side Sunday, and one of them was a restaurant that's been there for generations.Capri's Pizza has been in business for more than 60 years. The owners are devastated and heartbroken by this fire.It took five hours for firefighters to put out the flames at the restaurant. At around 2:30 p.m., the fire broke out at 8820 South Commercial Avenue.The fire department said more units were called to work the fire as it spread to two other buildings and the effort was complicated by high winds."This was a very, very quiet place," said neighbor Barbara Frison. "It's just amazing to see this because you don't see fires like this."The popular family owned restaurant in South Chicago has been serving the community for generations.Capri's Pizza opened in 1955 and the owners say they are thanking God that no one was injured. They are in shock and are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from their customers and their two other locations in Schererville and Crown Point remain open.Monday morning, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.