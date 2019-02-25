Fire destroys South Chicago restaurant Capri's Pizza; Cause under investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire ripped through several buildings on Chicago's South Side Sunday, and one of them was a restaurant that's been there for generations.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fire ripped through several buildings on Chicago's South Side Sunday, and one of them was a restaurant that's been there for generations.

Capri's Pizza has been in business for more than 60 years. The owners are devastated and heartbroken by this fire.

It took five hours for firefighters to put out the flames at the restaurant. At around 2:30 p.m., the fire broke out at 8820 South Commercial Avenue.

The fire department said more units were called to work the fire as it spread to two other buildings and the effort was complicated by high winds.

"This was a very, very quiet place," said neighbor Barbara Frison. "It's just amazing to see this because you don't see fires like this."

The popular family owned restaurant in South Chicago has been serving the community for generations.

Capri's Pizza opened in 1955 and the owners say they are thanking God that no one was injured. They are in shock and are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from their customers and their two other locations in Schererville and Crown Point remain open.

Monday morning, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firepizzabuilding firerestaurantChicagoSouth Chicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fire engulfs 3 buildings in South Chicago, including Capri's Pizza; no one injured
Top Stories
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Chicago AccuWeather: Bright and brisk Monday
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Woman, 62, sexually assaulted inside Woodlawn apartment
Andersonville man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
Show More
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
More News