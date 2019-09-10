Fire erupts after Union Pacific freight train derailment in southern Illinois

DUPO, Ill. -- A train derailment in southern Illinois Tuesday caused a huge fire as flammable material leaked from some of the cars and even set nearby water on fire. Billowing black smoke could be seen for miles.

The incident happened in Dupo, Illinois, just south of St. Louis, Missouri.

A spokesperson for the St. Clair County Emergency Management said they received a call just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The train is a Union Pacific freight.

Authorities said they don't know what the train was carrying and that they are not aware of any injuries.
