Watch: Bodycam footage shows deputy saving dog from burning vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A quick-witted deputy rescued a distressed dog from a burning vehicle in Douglas County, Colorado, bodycam footage filmed on Jan. 22 shows.This footage released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Michael Gregorek breaking the SUV's windows with a retractable baton before pulling the distressed dog to safety from the back window. "What a phenomenal ending to a scary situation for all," the department wrote in a caption."I would've done, you know, the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat," Gregorek said. "A life is a life and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that."