animal rescue

Dog named Pepper rescued from frigid Lake Michigan by CFD divers, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dog Rescue: Alaskan Klee Kai named Pepper pulled from frigid Lake Michigan by Chicago Fire Department divers, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rescue crews pulled a dog from a frigid Lake Michigan near the city's Streeterville neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the dog's owner was walking near the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive at around 10:13 a.m. when the dog ran off.



The 7-year-old Alaskan Klee Kai named Pepper then slipped and landed on ice drift about 500 feet out from the shore, according to the Chicago Fire Department.



CFD divers who happened to be conducting routine drills received the call and were able to get out to the dog and pull it to safety.

Pepper was taken to an emergency vet clinic in good condition, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervilleanimal rescuewater rescuedoglake michiganchicago fire department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Wis. hunters set tangled bucks free instead of killing them: VIDEO
VIDEO: Sea lion gets help after somehow making its way onto freeway
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
Chicago Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees through 2021
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Body cameras capture dramatic fire rescue by Kendall County deputies
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
Remains of missing Midwest teachers recovered month after plane crash
Asian Pop-Up Cinema hosts Lunar New Year film festival
Show More
Portillo's opens new 'take-out only' restaurant in Joliet
Over 100 have cases tied to disgraced CPD sergeant vacated
IL Republicans renew push for crackdown on violent crime
IL COVID hospitalization continue to drop for 19th day in a row
Police investigating 2nd possible act of hate against Jewish community
More TOP STORIES News