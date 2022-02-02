Dog named Pepper rescued from frigid Lake Michigan by CFD divers, police say

@ChicagoCAPS18 and @CFDMedia saving Pepper the Pup and returning Pepper to his owner! Great Job Officers and @CFDMedia! pic.twitter.com/Z986y6EopT — ChicagoCAPS18 (@ChicagoCAPS18) February 1, 2022

The CFD's work doesn't always involve fires, hazmats & building rescues. This morning, while conducting routine drills, CFD Divers received a call of a dog in the water. A quick calculated response brought this lucky dog safely back to shore from an ice drift 500 feet out. 0 pic.twitter.com/MM9NxT6foE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 1, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rescue crews pulled a dog from a frigid Lake Michigan near the city's Streeterville neighborhood on Tuesday morning.According to Chicago police, the dog's owner was walking near the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive at around 10:13 a.m. when the dog ran off.The 7-year-old Alaskan Klee Kai named Pepper then slipped and landed on ice drift about 500 feet out from the shore, according to the Chicago Fire Department.CFD divers who happened to be conducting routine drills received the call and were able to get out to the dog and pull it to safety.Pepper was taken to an emergency vet clinic in good condition, police said.