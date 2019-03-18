CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters were able to rescue a paraplegic man from a burning home in Englewood Monday morning.
The fire broke out in a 1 and 1/2 story home in the 6900-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 1:55 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.
Firefighters rescued a 36-year-old paraplegic man and carried him out in a blanket. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital and suffered a minor burn to his abdomen, CFD said. He is expected to be okay.
No other injuries were reported. A family on the first floor has been displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters rescue paraplegic man from burning Englewood home
TOP STORIES
Show More