Firefighters rescue paraplegic man from burning Englewood home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters were able to rescue a paraplegic man from a burning home in Englewood Monday morning.

The fire broke out in a 1 and 1/2 story home in the 6900-block of South Parnell Avenue at about 1:55 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters rescued a 36-year-old paraplegic man and carried him out in a blanket. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital and suffered a minor burn to his abdomen, CFD said. He is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported. A family on the first floor has been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
