smash and grab

Smash-and-grab burglary not 1st time thieves hit West Side store, owner says: 'It's heartbreaking'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Smash-and-grab thieves hit West Side shoe, clothing store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a West Side business.

Video showed the damage at Flee Club, where the front door has been shattered. The Near West Side store sells upscale clothes and rare shoes.

SEE ALSO | Smash-and-grabs: Push for higher penalties, flexibility in prosecuting organized retail theft rings

Police said the thieves took several items from the store. The owner said the incident is not the first time burglars have targeted his business.

"This happens all the time," said owner Darris Kelly. "It just doesn't make any sense. It's heartbreaking."

Police have not made any arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sideburglarytheftsmall businesschicago crimesmash and grabchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Push for higher penalties in prosecuting smash-and-grab rings
Police deal with continuing crime in Chicago area
Hammond man arrested after stealing over a $1M worth of watches: CPD
ATMs targeted in 3 smash-and-grabs 20 minutes apart on NW Side
TOP STORIES
West Town catalytic converter theft caught on camera
At least 5 dead in chain-reaction crashes on Missouri interstate
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Proviso strike extends into Spring Break; classes canceled again
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
4 seriously injured, including boy, 11, in West Garfield Park shooting
Parents call for longtime Jones College Prep principal to resign
Show More
Over 250 city employees ask downstate judge to stop vaccine mandate
Woman, 70, killed in apparent Belmont Central hit-and-run: CPD
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Woman found guilty in 1999 killing of live-in nanny, hiding corpse
Chicago Weather: Colder, breezy with PM rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News