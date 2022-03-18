Smash-and-grab burglary not 1st time thieves hit West Side store, owner says: 'It's heartbreaking'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a West Side business.Video showed the damage at Flee Club, where the front door has been shattered. The Near West Side store sells upscale clothes and rare shoes.Police said the thieves took several items from the store. The owner said the incident is not the first time burglars have targeted his business."This happens all the time," said owner Darris Kelly. "It just doesn't make any sense. It's heartbreaking."Police have not made any arrests.