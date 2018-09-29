Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out

A Flordia grandmother scared off a naked intruder by popping out her dentures.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. --
A Titusville, Florida grandmother opened her blinds early Friday morning, expecting to see her cat on the back porch, only to see a nude man standing there, according to police.

According to WFTV, Axel Rivera, 28, was wearing a two-piece jail outfit and a pair of flip-flops when he faced a judge Friday afternoon on charges of burglary and exposing sexual organs.

That's three more items of clothing than Titusville police said Rivera was wearing when he was discovered on Pennelope Pettersen's screened porch around 2 a.m.

"I always look first. I opened the blinds and said, 'What the hell? That's not my cat,'" said Pettersen.

Pettersen, who once worked in security and law enforcement, decided she'd give the intruder a fright.

She popped out her teeth.

"Grandma no teeth!" she shouted.

At Rivera's first appearance hearing, the prosecutor said alcohol may have been a factor.

He's being held at the Brevard County jail on $20,000 bail.
