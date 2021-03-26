Naked woman rescued from Fla. storm drain after reported missing weeks earlier

By Ana Espinosa
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida woman was found trapped in a storm drain after being reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

"This was by far one of the most bizarre incidents that our officers have responded to," said Ted White, the public information officer for Delray Beach Police Department.

A 911 caller reported hearing yelling from below ground, seemingly from a storm drain Tuesday morning, prompting Delray Beach Fire Rescue and police to rush to the scene, reported WPBF.

"When they got there they did, in fact to their surprise, find a woman stuck in that storm drain," said Dani Moschella, spokeswoman for Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

A special operations team removed the grate, lowered a ladder about eight feet and used a harness to hoist the woman to ground level.

"She was unable to stand up. She didn't have any clothes on. She was very dirty. She had some superficial wounds. Her knees were all scraped up," Moschella added.

The woman was transported to Delray Medical but questions remain as to how long the woman was there in the storm drain.

"This started out as a missing persons case out of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The woman was reported missing on March 3rd," White said.

Police said she told them she had been there for more than a couple of days.

"She did get checked out by health officials and according to their observation, it doesn't appear that she had been in the storm drain system of a significant amount of time," White added.

Delray Beach police say they continue to investigate the incident even though no crime appears to have been committed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridabizarrenaked womanu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Chicago shooting in Brighton Park leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
Austin dog abuse case concludes with woman pleading guilty, receiving 2 years probation
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
1 hurt in Loop knife attack on Red Line: CPD
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
More TOP STORIES News